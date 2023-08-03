Man charged in fiery wreck that killed 4 people in South Austin

article

Austin police have arrested a man in connection with a fiery wreck that killed 4 people in South Austin.

Arthur L. Wright, 35, has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and four counts of failure to stop and render aid.

Investigators say Wright was driving a car that crashed with an SUV on July 30 at 2:32 a.m. in the 4700 block of S IH-35 near Battle Bend Boulevard.

Four people in the SUV died at the scene and a fifth person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Wright took off on foot immediately after the crash and officers were able to find and arrest him a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.