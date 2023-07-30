4 dead after fiery rollover crash in south Austin: ATCEMS

Four people are dead and two are in the hospital after a fiery rollover crash in south Austin, according to ATCEMS.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy @CenTexScanner

ATCEMS responded to the crash at approximately 2:31 a.m. in the 5300 block of the south I-35 service road going southbound, near Battle Bend Boulevard.

A car caught fire during the collision.

Four people died at the scene; medics transported two additional patients to St. David's South with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.