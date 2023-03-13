4 suspects arrested in burglary sprees in Hays County

Four suspects were arrested for several crimes in Hays County.

A joint investigation between the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and Kyle police has led to the arrests of four suspects for multiple vehicle burglaries, vehicle thefts, thefts of firearms, and credit/debit card abuse.

On Dec. 26, several suspects from Austin traveled to the Kyle/Buda area and committed multiple burglaries and thefts.

About 21 unlocked vehicles were burglarized, some of which were stolen due to keys being left inside. The vehicles were later recovered in Austin.

Two adults and two juveniles were identified in this spree and were arrested in Hays County for various criminal offenses.

Eduardo Steven Telule-Oviedo, 17, was arrested for a total of 14 charges including: Burglary of a Vehicle, Evading with a Motor Vehicle, Theft and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. He received a $750 bond per charge for a total of $10,500.

Naomi Davis, 18, was arrested for a total of 10 charges including: Burglary of a Vehicle, Credit Card/Debit Card Abuse, Theft of Firearm, and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. She received a $500 bond per charge for a total of $5,000.

The juveniles arrested will not be identified.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office asks the community to please be aware, lock your vehicles, and don’t leave firearms or keys inside. If your vehicle is burglarized or stolen, please report it to your law enforcement agency as soon as possible.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Detective Brian Wahlert with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS or you can submit your information on-line to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.