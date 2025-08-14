4 teens steal gun from unlocked car in San Marcos, lead police on pursuit

The Brief Four teens were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in San Marcos SMPD said the teens stole a gun from an unlocked car in the La Victoria neighborhood The teens then shot the gun toward the ground near Willow Springs Park



Four teens were arrested in San Marcos after a pursuit near I-35, police said.

What happened?

What we know:

San Marcos police said on August 11, around 4 a.m., there were multiple 911 calls reporting hearing shots fired near the 300 block of Ellis Street.

When officers arrived, they spotted a car leaving the area. After a pursuit on I-35, the car stopped near Centerpoint Road and four suspects, ages 15-17, were detained.

Police said the suspects had burglarized an unlocked pickup truck in the La Victoria neighborhood, stealing a gun. The gun was then fired into the ground near Willow Springs Park.

Police said it is critical to lock your vehicles, take your keys, and hide your valuables, especially guns, which should be stored inside your home whenever possible.