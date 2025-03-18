4-year-old girl dies from injures after 3-vehicle crash in North Austin

The Brief A 4-year-old girl has died from her injuries after a three-vehicle crash APD said the crash happened on March 10 and also involved an APD patrol car The girl died a couple of days after the car crash



A four-year-old girl has died from her injuries after a three-vehicle crash in North Austin.

What we know:

Austin police said on March 10, around 9:58 p.m., the Austin Fire Department (AFD), Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), and Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to the 8900 block of N. Lamar Blvd. for a three-vehicle crash. One of the cars involved was an APD patrol car.

When first responders arrived, a 4-year-old girl, Gracy Gomez Andres, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another adult traveling with Gomez Andres and an APD officer were also taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

Two people who were in a third car were not injured.

On March 14, Gomez Andres died from her injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the APD officer was responding to a call where the caller reported that someone was about to be shot. While responding, the officer had his lights and sirens activated and a vehicle pulled out in front of him from a private drive.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.