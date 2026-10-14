42 animals arrive at Austin Humane Society after being rescued from Bastrop County home

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The Brief Animal Humane Society said 41 dogs and one cat were rescued from a Bastrop County home Most of the dogs, short-faced breeds, were living in unsanitary conditions The Bastrop County Animal Services removed the animals to safety, provided initial care and prepared them for transport to Austin



Dozens of dogs were rescued from a Bastrop County home, officials said.

Dozens of dogs rescued in Bastrop County

The backstory:

According to the Austin Humane Society (AHS), 41 dogs and one cat were removed from a home. They said the caregiver was overwhelmed and had more animals than they could manage.

Most of the dogs, short-faced breeds, were living in unsanitary conditions.

The Bastrop County Animal Services removed the animals to safety, provided initial care and prepared them for transport to Austin.

Credit: Austin Humane Society

Dig deeper:

When the animals arrived in Austin, they all received full veterinary care and had intake exams and vaccines. Each animal will also be spayed or neutered before adoption.

Short-faced breeds have unique breathing and health needs, so they will each be evaluated individually. The AHS medical team will also provide any treatment they may need.

AHS said some of the animals arrived in rough condition. Some may require more care, like surgery or future treatment.

Credit: Austin Humane Society

By the numbers:

Care for all 42 animals is expected to cost AHS over $15,000.

The nonprofit will be relying on community support to help these rescue animals.

How to help these animals

What you can do:

If you would like to help these animals, you can donate here.

AHS said the donations go toward giving the animals quality care and setting them up for a happy life at home.

Most of the dogs who were rescued will also be available for adoption soon. If you would like to meet them, click here.