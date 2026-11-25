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The Brief Operation Turkey fired up grills in northwest Austin on Wednesday to prepare over 16,000 Thanksgiving meals across six local metro cities. More than 1,000 local volunteers, pit masters, and community leaders joined the effort, supported by major donations like 1,000 Butterball turkeys. Requests for meals filled up within two weeks of opening in October, leaving organizer emails overflowing with remaining unfulfilled community need.



The fires were lit before sunrise, heating up a collection of grills that looked like a game day tailgate. But the smoke rising above a northwest Austin parking lot was something much more.

Operation Turkey was coordinated Wednesday by Christina Isaac. It’s an annual holiday gathering where volunteers prepare Thanksgiving meals.

"I always tell everybody, like, take a moment and realize you were a part of such a huge movement, but also remember everything you're doing is to take this food to someone else," Isaac said. "Next year, we could be in that person's place."

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Thousands of volunteers help out

What we know:

It's estimated more than a thousand people will spend the next two days helping. Among the volunteers was Ethan Durrette. It was his third time helping.

"It's fun, and it's boring staying at home during the breaks," Durette said.

This holiday meal operation targets six locations in the metro area: Austin, Elgin, Manor, Cedar Park, Round Rock and Pflugerville.

What they're saying:

"It's this time of year when you see people actually come out and support one another on a regular basis on so many different levels in this operation," said Pflugerville City Council Member Rudy Metayer. "This organization, for decades, has continued to go and support the community in so many different ways. When you see that, you get reminded of just how special it is when people come together to go into something that's bigger than themselves."

The cooking operation even got some unexpected help.

"Cisco came and delivered their truck today, and he decided to come back and volunteer, and now he's unloading it," Isaac said. "As soon as people hear what we're doing, they want to be a part of it."

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More than 16,000 meals prepared

Dig deeper:

FOX 7 has gone on past home deliveries. This year, more than 16,000 individual meals were being prepared.

"We open our Request a Meal link on our website in the middle of October. And a lot of our cities started closing after two weeks because the need and the request was so high," Isaac said.

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The people behind the grills

The pit masters are from across the metro area. Many know each other from the Austin Rodeo BBQ competition. Others are from local churches.

"I know some of these guys from the barbecue cook-off there in Austin. That's how I got involved. One of them called me. This is my sixth year," said Michael Briseno with Poppy’s Q. "They called me and said, 'Hey, we're doing this. We're cooking a bunch of turkeys.' I was like, 'I'll come out,' and I've been stuck ever since."

It was the fifth year for Pastor Billy Helm. After the turkeys were done, he and his church members planned to cook more when they returned to Bastrop.

"It's a blessing. It's all about helping your neighbor," said Pastor Helm.

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Surprise donation

With so many volunteers, it’s no surprise miracles can happen. Consider Pit Team organizer Brad Boyett’s explanation for all the Butterball turkeys.

"One of my good friends, Terry Grover, had a relationship there and the lady said, 'I'll be glad to donate 1,000 turkeys.' So, we were at the Expo Center this morning unloading those thousand turkeys and bringing them over here," Boyett said.

Need continues to grow

Big picture view:

The success of the day does not mean the mission is over.

"The heartbreaking part is how many people were still emailing us Saturday, Sunday, this morning, and you know, we can only do so much. And so, the need is still there," Isaac said.

Operation Turkey is now a nationwide effort with about 50,000 volunteers. The group operates in multiple cities across Texas, as well as Philadelphia, New Jersey, and North Carolina.