The Brief The Austin Transit Partnership is currently collecting soil and rock samples across roughly 100 locations to map underground conditions and locate existing utility lines. On-ground construction for the light rail project is expected to begin in late 2027 or early 2028, with active litigation currently causing no delays to the timeline. Phase 1 will not connect to the airport, though extending light rail service to the airport remains a top priority and is currently in the planning phase.



The Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) is giving a behind-the-scenes look at light rail pre-construction work. Crews have to look at what's underground first before anything gets built above ground.

What we know:

Amanda Wachenfeld, geotechnical coordination manager for Austin Rail Constructors, showed a 3D model of information the geotechnical team is collecting about what's beneath the surface, like the rock and soil.

"This is a tool that we're using to advance our design, to advance our investigation out in the field, and make sure we're getting the best information we have to design a great light rail product," Wachenfeld said.

They take samples of the rock and soil and then fill the holes back in. They've gathered information for about 100 locations, and this process will continue through next year. Limestone is one example of a sample they collected.

If they run into something unexpected, like if rock is deeper than they thought, "it just changes how things are designed and how things are constructed, but it's not going stop us from constructing anywhere specifically," Wachenfeld said.

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Crews locating utilities and deciding how to construct light rail

Dig deeper:

Besides surveying, there are designers in the office and contractors who will decide how to construct the light rail.

"We have a nice process there where all these different disciplines are working with each other to make sure that there's a place and there's home for everything that we're doing, the new things and also the existing things to find a place for those things," said Alvin Livingstone, senior VP of design and construction at ATP.

Crews are also locating utilities so they know where the project will coincide with them. This includes water, sewer, gas, and fiber lines.

"We want to identify exactly where they are, not just where they're longitudinally, but we also want to know where they are in terms of depth," Livingstone said. "We also have a station out there and tracks, so we don't want those things under the track directly. We have an area we want to make sure those things are outside of, so that information arms the designers so they know what has to be done and what has to be relocated so it's in place, and it still can serve the customers along the way."

If there are utilities that conflict with the project and have to be moved, there will be coordination with businesses ahead of time.

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Why this is necessary and what's being prioritized

You may wonder why there's not a city master map of utility lines underground. Livingstone says as streets have changed over the years, old mapping might not be accurate. More recent utilities might be more clearly marked.

As for fitting the infrastructure in narrow places like downtown, ATP says they'll get community feedback, but they do want to preserve sidewalks and bike lanes.

"That's pretty fluid, but we do know the tracks take up a certain dimension, the stations take up another dimension, so in some cases, we have to reduce the amount of lanes that we might have in that particular area," Livingstone said. "But in terms of just the sidewalk area, we try to maximize that because we want to bring people to our system, so we try to stick to what the city standards are in those areas."'

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When construction could begin

What's next:

Construction will likely start late next year or early the following year.

"We know that Austin really needs this project, and there's a lot of people in this building that are actually dedicated to making it happen," Livingstone said. "And the team that we have here, we have the right team, we have the right people, and we have this community in mind to be able to deliver this program for all of Austin."

While Phase 1 of the project doesn't include going to the airport, the airport is a priority extension. That's in the planning phase, and since the airport is also being expanded, ATP says there's a unique opportunity to coordinate those investments.

While there is still an ongoing lawsuit about funding and the project's bonds, ATP says that hasn't caused any delay in the construction timeline.