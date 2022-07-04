Celebrate 4th of July in Round Rock with parade, festival, carnival, music and fireworks

Celebrate Independence Day in Round Rock!

The 2022 Annual Sertoma Independence Day Parade is bigger and better than ever and will once again feature giant helium and cold air inflatables, community groups and patriotic spirit, according to the City of Round Rock.

The parade will take place on the 1.5 mile route along Mays Street between Mays Crossing and Highway 79.

The parade starts at 8:30 a.m. Residents are advised to arrive early to find the best seat to watch and celebrate. Those who can't make it in person can watch a live stream of the parade on FOX 7 Austin.

Round Rock residents are also invited to participate in a full day of patriotic festivities at Frontier Days Old Settlers Park. Frontier Days at Old Settlers Park will include carnival rides, entertainment, music, Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, vendors and more.

Residents can also see a stuntman reenactment of The Great Sam Bass Shootout of 1878. The shootout has been reenacted during Round Rock’s Frontier Days since 1965.

The reenactment is held each July 4, and is free and open to the public.

Frontier Days at Old Settlers Park opens at noon on the Fourth of July.