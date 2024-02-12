5 cats rescued from overnight fire in Northeast Austin

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

Firefighters rescued five cats from a fire in Northeast Austin overnight.

On Sunday around 11 p.m., AFD responded to a garage fire that had spread to an attic on Newport Ave near I-35 and Braker Lane.

AFD says crews fought through heat and smoke to extinguish the fire.

They rescued five cats and two were given oxygen at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.