5 horses rescued after left without care for 2 weeks; animal rescue asking for donations

Five horses were rescued after being left alone and without care in the Hill Country. Their elderly owners died and weren't found for two weeks.

What we know:

The Hill Country Animal Rescue said when they entered the property, 16 horses were found. Two died because they were tied up, and weren't able to reach water.

The animal rescue rescued five horses: Jonas, Rune, Marvel (who is pregnant), Groot, and Fable.

Groot is in critical condition. He was found severely underweight, his teeth were in poor shape, and he likely wasn't able to eat property for months. He also has an eye injury that will require surgery.

The rest of the group needs full medical evaluations, dental work, farrier care, and slow, careful nutritional rehabilitation.

What we don't know:

The Hill Country Animal Rescue did not specify where the horses were found.

What they're saying:

"We wish we could have taken all fourteen surviving horses," said Andrew Davis, Executive Director of Hill Country Animal Rescue. "But we are absolutely committed to giving these five every chance at a healthy, safe, and dignified future. They’ve suffered enough. Now it’s our turn to show them compassion, consistency, and care."

What you can do:

The costs of the horses' care are adding up. If you would like to donate to help with the care, click here.