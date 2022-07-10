5 rescued from upside-down vehicle in SE Travis County

Five people were rescued after being trapped in an upside-down vehicle in southeastern Travis County.

EMS, fire and STAR Flight crews all responded to the scene on US 183 near Planeview Drive, just south of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Two adults and three children were extricated from the vehicle and were evaluated. ATCEMS says that none of the injuries were serious or life-threatening.

No other information was available.