No serious injuries reported in 5 vehicle crash in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a five-vehicle crash in Leander.
Austin-Travis County EMS said around 7:08 p.m., at 12784 N US 183 southbound near Oak Knoll Drive, five vehicles were involved in a crash due to icy roads.
ATCEMS said the vehicle rescue portion of the incident was canceled, and evaluations of the drivers were underway.
No serious injuries were reported.
