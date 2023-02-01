No serious injuries reported in 5 vehicle crash in Leander

The Austin Fire Department responded to a five-vehicle crash in Leander.

Austin-Travis County EMS said around 7:08 p.m., at 12784 N US 183 southbound near Oak Knoll Drive, five vehicles were involved in a crash due to icy roads.

ATCEMS said the vehicle rescue portion of the incident was canceled, and evaluations of the drivers were underway.

No serious injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates