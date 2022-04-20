$500K bond for man charged after woman's body found in box in SW Houston

Bond was set at $500,000 for a man who was arrested after a woman’s body was found in a cardboard box in southwest Houston.

Miguel Angel Moreno, 60, is charged with tampering with evidence in the case.

On Wednesday morning, Moreno appeared in probable cause court, where disturbing new information was revealed about the case.

The woman’s body was found in a box at an apartment complex parking lot in the 7000 block of Bissonnett Street around 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Her identity and cause of death are still pending.

Police allege Moreno used a handcart to wheel the box out of his apartment and through the complex.

According to documents read in court, a person called 911 to report the box after noticing a foul odor and seeing what appeared to be blood at the bottom corner.

In the box, investigators reportedly found a woman’s body wrapped in a green fitted sheet and plastic. The woman’s face had multiple deep lacerations, as if an ax or machete had been used, and her facial bones appeared to be broken, according to documents read in court.

A search of Moreno’s apartment allegedly revealed a mattress covered in what appeared to be biological material, as well as blood droplets in some rooms.

The documents read in court allege Moreno told police that someone had broken a window to get into his apartment a few days prior and brought in a large box with a bad smell and what appeared to be blood on the bottom. He allegedly told police that he believed there was a body inside but didn’t call police because he didn’t want to get in trouble.

If Moreno is able to make bond, he must wear a GPS monitoring device, can’t leave Harris County and the surrounding counties without permission, and can’t possess firearms or weapons, among other conditions.