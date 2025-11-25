51 Tren de Aragua members among 143 arrested in San Antonio raid

article

The Brief A new federal task force in South Texas arrested 143 individuals in San Antonio on Nov. 16 during an operation targeting transnational criminal groups. More than 50 arrestees were confirmed members of the Venezuelan transnational criminal organization, the Tren de Aragua (TdA). The operation focused on a gathering point previously linked to human trafficking, narcotics, and weapons, leading to 143 individuals being taken into ICE custody.



A newly established federal task force in South Texas has arrested 143 individuals, including more than 50 confirmed members of the Venezuelan transnational criminal organization Tren de Aragua (TdA), during an operation focused on disrupting the group's activities in the region.

San Antonio Raid

The backstory:

The arrests were made on Nov. 16, 2025, after law enforcement executed a state search warrant at a reported gathering point for TdA associates and other criminal elements near 5939 San Pedro Avenue in San Antonio, according to a release from the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Authorities took 143 individuals into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody for immigration proceedings. The arrestees included:

51 confirmed members of the Tren de Aragua (TdA).

98 Venezuelans, along with individuals from eight other nations, including Honduras, Mexico, and Cuba.

25 individuals with prior criminal history in the U.S., including 13 felonies and 12 misdemeanors.

The area targeted in the operation had been previously linked to various public safety concerns, including narcotics distribution, unlawful weapons possession, and human trafficking.

The operation was conducted by the regional Homeland Security Task Force - South Texas (HSTF-South Texas), which was recently established to combat emerging threats from transnational criminal organizations. The task force is co-led by the FBI San Antonio Field Office and HSI San Antonio Field Office.

What they're saying:

"It is essential that we work collaboratively to confront these threats early while upholding the rule of law," the agencies stated, emphasizing that the task force combines intelligence with law enforcement investigations to increase effectiveness. "Our focus is not just on response, but on prevention."

The Texas Department of Public Safety provided significant assistance in the operation. Other agencies involved included the U.S. Border Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Enforcement and Removal Operations, and the U.S. Marshals Service.