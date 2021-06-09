54-year-old woman found dead under tree in Killeen

A 54-year-old woman's body was found Tuesday morning under a tree in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 4800 block of Rainbow Circle just after 9:30 a.m. June 8 to investigate a possible body lying under a tree.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman with plastic bags covering a portion of her body. EMS arrived to provide first aid, but the woman was already dead.

An autopsy was ordered and the victim has been identified as Ronda Kaye Mack.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

KPD says the investigation is still ongoing.