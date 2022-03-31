Pregnant Milwaukee woman shot, unborn child dies on northwest side

A 26-year-old pregnant Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded -- and her unborn child died near 66th and Marion on the city's northwest side early Thursday, March 31. Family identified the woman as Myya Clay.

Myya Clay

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. Clay suffered life-threatening injuries, was taken to a hospital, and is in critical condition. Officials say Clay's unborn child died due to injuries from the shooting. Investigators say they were told Clay was 26 weeks pregnant.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.