7 people injured following two-vehicle crash in Southeast Austin

Seven people were injured following a two-vehicle crash in Southeast Austin Thursday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at 5946 E Stassney Ln. In one vehicle, three people were pinned inside, and one other was ejected.

Several ambulances responded to the scene as some injuries were critical and life-threatening. Six of the people involved were transported to local hospitals.

ATCEMS said three people had critical, life-threatening injuries and two other people had serious injuries.

No other information was released.