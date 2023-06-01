article

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with a online solicitation of a minor sting.

Officials said among the suspects was 47-year-old Michael Stevens, who is the Itasca ISD Superintendent, and a former coach, principal, and assistant principal in various districts around the state.

"You must make it a priority to know what your children are doing online," Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said. "As you can see by this sting operation, there are dangerous predators out there grooming our children and can cause great harm."

Rosen said Stevens planned to come to Houston to engage in sexual acts with a person he thought was a 15-year-old female. He also sent life photos of himself to an undercover investigator.

All suspects have been charged with online solicitation of a minor.