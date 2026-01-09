See over 750 Texas private schools that will be among first to get cash from state's new voucher program

article

The Brief Nearly 800 Texas private schools have registered for the state’s new $1 billion voucher program, which launches for the 2026-27 school year. Eligible families can receive up to $10,474 per student to cover private tuition, uniforms, tutoring and other approved educational expenses. Applications for students open on Feb. 4, with priority given to applicants based on household income if the 90,000-student cap is reached.



Nearly 800 Texas private schools have signed up to begin accepting public money under Texas’ new education savings account program, according to a map released by the state comptroller’s office.

Eligibility and funding

What we know:

The Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA) program, established by Senate Bill 2, allows eligible families to receive state funds to pay for eligible educational costs. Funds are deposited into a secure account managed by the state, called an Education Savings Account (ESA). Parents can then access this account to direct payments to the private school or approved educational vendor.

In its first year, the TEFA program will be capped at $1 billion and used by up to 90,000 students. Students who are accepted into the program and remain in good standing will not need to reapply each year. If there are more applicants than spots available, priority will be given to families based on their adjusted gross income.

Schools participating in the TEFA program will accept voucher funds for the 2026-27 school year. This map allows Texans to locate schools that have accepted TEFA funds in their area.

More schools and providers will be added regularly as qualified schools were allowed to begin registering for the school voucher program in early December.

Qualified students will be able to receive up to $10,474 to put toward private school costs. Funds remaining at the end of the school year will roll over as long as the child remains in the TEFA program.

How and when to apply

What's next:

Parents can begin submitting applications for the TEFA program on Feb. 4.

Timeline of parent applications via educationfreedom.texas.gov

Approved educational expenses

Big picture view:

The TEFA program, administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, is expected to be the largest day-one school choice initiative in the nation.

Through this program, parents who choose to enroll their children outside the public school system and are accepted into the program, can use their child’s TEFA funds to pay for approved education-related expenses through the program marketplace.

Approved education-related expenses can include:

Tuition and fees at a private school, higher education provider, online educational course or program, or program that provides training for an industry-based credential approved by the Texas Education Agency.

Textbooks or other instructional materials.

Required uniforms.

Fees for classes provided by school districts that do not qualify the child to be included in the school’s average daily attendance.

Academic assessment costs.

Private tutoring.

Transportation to/from approved providers.

Educational therapies that are not covered by any federal, state, or local government benefits (i.e, Medicaid).

Computer hardware or software (must not exceed 10 percent of the total amount transferred to the child’s account that year).

Meals provided by a private school.