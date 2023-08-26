On Sept. 1, there will be 774 bills going into effect after being passed by the Texas Legislature.

Below are a few bills that we’ve discussed and others that will have an impact on Texans.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

To see all 774 bills going into effect on Sept. 1, click here.

House Bill 3

Ensures significant investments to increase schools’ safety, including hiring at least one-armed security officer at every campus, providing incentives for school employees to get certified to carry a weapon, and installing silent panic alert buttons in every classroom.

House Bill 567

Also called the CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. Prohibits discrimination on the basis of hair texture or protective hairstyle associated with race.

House Bill 1885

Provides the Texas Transportation Commission the authority to establish variable speed limits to allow the temporary lowering of a speed limit to address inclement weather, congestion, road construction, or any other condition that affects the safe and orderly movement of traffic.

Senate Bill 763

Allows public school districts and open-enrollment charter schools to employ a chaplain or accept a chaplain as a volunteer.

House Bill 598

Prohibiting someone convicted of animal cruelty from having pets.

House Bill 1277

Allows pedestrians to walk on roadways facing oncoming traffic if sidewalks are obstructed or unsafe.

House Bill 3297

Eliminates regular mandatory vehicle safety inspections for noncommercial vehicles and the imposition of replacement fees.

House Bill 2127

Also known as the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act or as its critics refer to it the "Death Star Bill". It prohibits a municipality or county from adopting, enforcing, or maintaining a law going against certain Texas state codes. Essentially, it allows the state to override local governments.

Senate Bill 12

Bans certain sexually oriented performances and acts from being done in front of minor children under 18-years-old on public property and on the premises of a commercial business.

Senate Bill 1319

Overdose cases in Texas have been on the rise due to the increased presence of fentanyl poisoning and unsuspecting drug users. Allows a local health authority or law enforcement agency to provide overdose information to an entity that maintains a computerized system for mapping overdoses.