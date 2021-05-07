79-year-old woman physically, sexually assaulted inside Hacienda Heights home

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help finding the man who broke into a 79-year-old woman’s Hacienda Heights home and proceeded to brutally beat and sexually assault her before burglarizing her home.

The horrific incident happened during the early morning hours of Sunday, May 2 in the 1300 block of Kwis Avenue, located near the intersection of South Hacienda Boulevard and Gale Ave.

LASD said sometime between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., the suspect entered her home through a window, woke up the victim, and physically and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was able to contact family members who called 911.

Industry Station deputies responded to the home, rendered aid and started the investigation.

The elderly victim was treated and released from a local hospital for injuries she sustained during the attack.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, between the ages of 19 and 25, with short dark hair, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing 140-160 pounds.

Neighbors in the tight-knit community said they are worried and that there has been a string of attempted break-ins in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LASD Special Victims Unit at 877-710-5273 or by email. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online.