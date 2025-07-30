8 apartments, 3 cars burned in North Austin apartment fire; nearly 40 displaced

The Brief 26 adults, 11 children displaced after North Austin apartment complex fire 8 apartments and 3 cars were burned Cause of fire is under investigation



An apartment complex fire in North Austin has left behind significant damage and displaced a number of people.

What we know:

The Austin Police Department posted on social media about a fire at around 2 a.m at the Ashford Costa Brava Apartments on Springdale Road.

Officials say the fire was put out about an hour later.

No residents were injured, but one firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion.

Officials say eight apartments and three cars were damaged.

The fire displaced 26 adults and 11 children.

What we don't know:

The investigation continues into what caused the fire.

One resident who FOX 7 Austin spoke to says it looked like a car fire may have started the blaze but that has not been confirmed by officials.

What's next:

The Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.