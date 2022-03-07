$8,500 reward offered for wanted Texas suspect from Swisher County

The reward for James Mark Bishop has been increased to $8,500. Anyone who gives tips with information leading to his arrest is eligible for the reward if the tips are received during the month of March.

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Bishop, 49, is wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and knowingly downloading child pornography. He has been wanted since July 2021, when the Tulia Police Department issued two warrants for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child, according to Texas Crime Stoppers.

The Texas County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma also issued a warrant to revoke Bishop’s probation for five counts of knowingly downloading child pornography.

Bishop, 49, is wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and knowingly downloading child pornography.

Bishop was a deputy with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office in 2005 when he was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child, according to Texas Crime Stoppers. He was convicted in 2007 on five counts of knowingly downloading child pornography.

In 2011, Bishop was released from prison. He was placed on probation and subsequently moved to Tulia, Texas. In 2020, Bishop was reportedly arrested in Tulia for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact for incidents involving a 12-year-old girl.

He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Oct. 19, 2021.

Bishop is reportedly 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 245 pounds. He is trained in martial arts and may be using false identifications, according to Texas Crime Stoppers.

Bishop, 49, is wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and knowingly downloading child pornography.

Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

