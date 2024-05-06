Texas weather: Catastrophic flooding hits north of Houston

People north of Houston said they haven’t seen flooding like this since Hurricane Harvey. The state is now ramping up recovery efforts after first responders spent the weekend rescuing hundreds of people whose homes were surrounded by water.

Governor Greg Abbott provided an update Monday on the catastrophic flooding that hit East Texas. He said the state will provide help until every house and business has been rebuilt.

"More than a third of all the counties in the state of Texas have been impacted by this weather event," Abbott said.

Ninety-one counties are swelling with water.

"It has been heart-wrenching to see our fellow Texans being literally inundated with record waterfall, a record rise in water, flooding homes, destroying homes, destroying lives, and unfortunately, even claiming some lives," Abbott said.

Authorities said a police officer from the Conroe Police Department died after a tornado struck his home, a four-year-old died after riding in a car that was swept away in floodwaters in Johnson County, and a man died after he exited his RV to check on rising water levels in Bosque County.

More than 200 agencies have responded and helped rescue more than 500 people.

"The main thing we want to do is to protect lives," Abbott said.

At least 800 structures have been reported damaged, so far. Officials are encouraging everyone to report their damage to hopefully qualify the state for federal financial assistance. You can find the link here.

If you don’t have it already, officials encourage you to get flood insurance.

"Just because you do not live in a flood plain does not mean you're not eligible for flood insurance. Call your insurance agent and try to get flood insurance if you were not flooded because there's a 30-day waiting period and hurricane season is right around the corner," Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd said.

Texas and the federal government are set to begin tallying damage on Tuesday.