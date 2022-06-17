9 men arrested following multi-day prostitution sting in Kerr County

Nine men were arrested following a multi-day prostitution sting in Kerr County.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said, in this operation, investigators communicated with dozens of individuals across the region who were actively seeking prostitutes or offering services, some including arrangements with underage people.

A total of nine men were arrested after communicating with officers and attempting to meet what they believed to be women, men, and in some cases minors, for sexual conduct.

Experts in human trafficking working with Mercy Gate Ministries assisted in the operation, offering rescue and recovery for those who may have been in trafficking situations.

Participating in the undercover operation were officers and assets from the Kerr County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, Special Operations Division, and Digital Forensics Unit, in conjunction with the Kerrville Police Department, Bexar County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit, Texas Dept. of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Dept. of Public Safety Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Arrested in this operation were:

Steven Douglas Gold, 65, of San Antonio , on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution, one count of Online Solicitation of a Minor. Gold was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond has not been set.

James Ryan Nunn, 49, of San Antonio, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution, and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, PG1, (Methamphetamine) >4<200G. Nunn was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond has not been set.

Marcos Augustine Herrera, 46, of Kerrville, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Herrera was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond has not been set.

Bennie H Lowderback, 58, of La Vernia, Texas, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Lowderback was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond has not been set.

Casey Sean Donovan, 41, of Kerrville, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Donovan was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond has not been set.

Nicolas Cuellar, 31, of San Antonio, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution, and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance, PG1, (Methamphetamine) >4<200G. Cuellar was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond has not been set.

Terry Lynn Draffen, 68, of Fredericksburg, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Draffen was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond has not been set.

Adam Lee Lehmann, Jr., 42, of Kingsland, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Lehmann was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond has not been set.

Christopher Miles Carter, 45, of San Antonio, on one count of Solicitation of Prostitution. Carter was booked into the Kerr County Jail. Bond has not been set.

Additional charges may be added as this investigation continues. As in all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.