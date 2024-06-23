9 people hospitalized, including child, after crash in south Travis County

Nine people, including a child, were hospitalized after a crash in South Travis County.

ATCEMS says the crash happened on FM 1327 near U.S. 183 east of Creedmoor around 8:49 p.m. June 23.

Four ATCEMS ambulances and STARFlight responded to the scene alongside the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

One person was trapped, but was extricated just after 9 p.m.

A child was declared a trauma alert and taken to Dell Children's with serious injuries.

Three adults were taken to Seton Hays, one with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries and two with non-life-threatening injuries. Four adults were taken to St. David's South Austin, one with potentially serious injuries and three with non-life-threatening injuries.

One adult was airlifted to Dell Seton with critical life-threatening injuries.