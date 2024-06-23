Body of missing swimmer recovered from Lake Travis: TCSO
LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - The body of a missing swimmer has been recovered from Lake Travis, says the Travis County Sheriff's Office.
ATCEMS reported on Saturday, June 22 that recovery efforts were underway for a person driving an ‘electric underwater scooter’ who did not resurface.
TCSO says that at 2:40 p.m., Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a cove in Arkansas Bend County Park. Someone called 911 and reported that a man in his 70s was missing.
Witnesses stated that the man was not wearing a life jacket and had been last seen in the water using a "small handheld propulsion device commonly referred to as a scooter," says TCSO.
TCSO Lake Patrol, Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD), Lake Travis Fire Rescue, STARFlight and LCRA searched the area. The mission transitioned to recovery on Saturday evening and TCSO took over as lead agency, continuing searches until nightfall.
At sunrise on June 23, Lake Patrol deputies resumed searches with the help of TPWD and LCRA.
Just before 6 p.m., the body of a man matching the description of the missing swimmer was recovered in the cove at a depth of 29 feet. The cause and manner of his death will be determined by the Travis County Medical Examiner.
TCSO says that out of respect for the man's family and because there is currently no indication this is a criminal incident, the man's identity will not be disclosed.
TCSO is also reminding everyone that the best way to ensure your safety in the water is to wear a life jacket. In the event of an emergency, TCSO says to follow these steps:
- Call 911 immediately
- Throw a flotation device to the person in distress
- Know where you are on the lake, use maps and landmarks
- Don't help anyone unless you are wearing a life jacket
- Alert boaters around you, either by yelling, whistling or using the horn