9-year-old boy dies after rollover crash in Bastrop County

A 9-year-old boy is dead after a crash in Bastrop County, according to Texas DPS.

State troopers were notified by the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office and responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on Cedar Hollow in Bastrop County.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle with several passengers rolled during the crash.

A 9-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the crash.