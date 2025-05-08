Cedar Park Fire Chief appointed to Texas Commission on Fire Protection

article

The Brief A fire chief from the Austin area has been chosen to serve on a state commission. He was appointed to the role by Gov. Abbott. In the new role, he will help to uphold fire service standards and educate fellow responders.



Cedar Park's fire chief has been appointed to serve on the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.

Chief James Mallinger will contribute to the development and enforcement of statewide fire service standards in his new position.

Appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Mallinger to the commission for a term set to expire Feb. 1, 2029.

The appointment was originally announced by the governor's office on April 4, 2025.

According to the release from Cedar Park's assistant director of communications and engagement, Mallinger's appointment "reflects his extensive experience and dedication to advancing fire service excellence across the state."

Texas Commission on Fire Protection

Why you should care:

The commission is responsible for developing and enforcing Texas standards on fire service, as well as providing education and assistance to the industry.

As a new member of the commission, Mallinger will help to uphold these standards and offer guidance and support to fire departments across the state, Thursday's release says.

Chief James Mallinger

The backstory:

Mallinger has served since 1989, when he began as a volunteer. He joined the Cedar Park Fire Department in 1996.

The chief also serves as an adjunct instructor with TEEX and Austin Community College.

He currently serves as vice president of the Capital Area Fire Chiefs Association, and is a past president and member of the Williamson County and Texas Fire Chiefs Associations.

Mallinger sits on advisory boards for fire programs at Austin Community College and Texas State University.

Dig deeper:

The Texas Commission of Fire Protection is made up of 13 members.

Each member is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Texas Senate.

The commission's next meeting is scheduled for May 15, 2025.