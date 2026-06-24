Abbott asks feds to pay back $10 billion for border security operation

The Brief Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has submitted the required documentation to the Department of Homeland Security to get taxpayer money used for the state’s border security operation reimbursed. Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in 2021, which used the National Guard and state troopers to increase border enforcement. The state will also seek reimbursement from the Department of Justice, Abbott said.



Texas has formally asked the federal government to pay back more than $10 billion used for the state’s border security efforts.

What we know:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday he submitted the required documentation to the Department of Homeland Security to get the taxpayer money used to pay for Operation Lone Star reimbursed.

The operation, launched in 2021, used the National Guard and state troopers to do things such as build barriers, seize drugs and catch criminals.

Buoy barriers are installed and situated in the middle of the Rio Grande river on July 18, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Buoy barriers are installed and situated in the middle of the Rio Grande river on July 18, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

What they're saying:

According to Abbott, the reimbursement money was part of the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill that President Donald Trump signed into law last year.

"For four years under Biden, Texas spent more than $10 billion of taxpayer money to secure the border," Abbott said in a release. "I have formally submitted Texas' application to the Department of Homeland Security for reimbursement of costs Texas had to incur because President Biden refused to do his job."

What's next:

The law also allows states to ask for reimbursement from the Department of Justice. Abbott said he plans to send an application for Texas to the DOJ soon.