Abbott readies resources ahead of Hurricane Ida landfall

Gov. Greg Abbott today placed Texas resources on standby along the Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall early next week.

Ida is forecasted to become a dangerous, major hurricane when it reaches the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday. Although Texas is anticipated to remain outside of Ida’s direct path, Southeast and East Texans should prepare for heavy rain, flooding, high winds, and potential extended power outages in the event that Hurricane Ida moves west, says the governor's office.

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to reach the northern Gulf Coast as a major hurricane sometime late Sunday or early Monday, forecasters said. (Photo credit: The National Hurricane Center)

"State resources have been deployed ahead of Hurricane Ida, which is expected to reach the Gulf Coast on Sunday," said Abbott. "We will continue to closely monitor this hurricane and take all necessary precautions to keep Texans safe. Texans should follow the guidance and warnings of local officials and be mindful of potential flooding, high wind, and heavy rain."

Abbott's office has approved the Federal Emergency Management Agency's request to activate Texas A&M Task Force 1 as a federal asset to support the response to Hurricane Ida.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has readied the following resources in preparation to support request from local officials if needed:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: Swift Water Boat Squads, and Texas Task Force Two Search and Rescue Teams

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support Water Rescue Operations

Texas Military Department: Helicopters, Sheltering Teams, and High Profile Vehicle packages

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force severe weather packages and Ambulance Strike Teams

Texas Department of Transportation: Monitoring Road Conditions, Prepositioned Water-filled Barriers

T exas DPS Highway Patrol: Search and Rescue Aircraft with hoist capability and the Tactical Marine Unit

Public Utility Commission: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Texas Health and Human Services Commission: Water and Ice Contracts

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Public drinking water and waste water facility monitoring

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area: Visit Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information

Sign up for your community’s warning system: The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts

Build an emergency supply kit: Learn how to build a kit here

Protect important documents: Keep them in a waterproof container and create password-protected digital copies

Protect your property: Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Turn Around, Don't Drown: Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection.

For more flood safety tips, click here. Texans can also click here for resources and tips on how to stay safe during flood events.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Tropical weather: How to keep track of the forecasts

Hurricane Henri landfall: Emergency supply list to help prepare

City of Austin offers tips to prepare for hurricane season

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter