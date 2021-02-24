Abbott delivers address on power outages, winter weather response

Gov. Greg Abbott delivered a televised statewide address Wednesday evening concerning the state's ongoing recovery following last week's severe winter storm.

The governor also spoke about the power outages experienced across the state.

More than four million Texans reported having no power during and after a winter storm last week that also caused many water issues and claimed the lives of at least 80 people.

ERCOT, which manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers and represents about 90% of the state's electric load, drew blame for the way it handled the major power outage. On Tuesday, five ERCOT board members stepped down from their positions, a day before Texas lawmakers were set to begin hearings over the outages.

Abbott, who has been very vocal in his criticism of the board, declared the reform of ERCOT an emergency item this legislative session in the hopes of getting to the bottom of what happened and ensuring it doesn't happen again.

Abbott also called a meeting last week with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, and several members of the Texas Legislature to discuss the need to ensure that Texans are not left with unreasonable utility bills they cannot afford because of the temporary massive spike in the energy market. Some Texans have been reporting energy bills in the thousands following the power outages, with one Arlington family reporting a bill of $17,000 for three meters over five days of use.