Abbott to speak, light candle at Texas Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony

Gov. Greg Abbott is set to deliver remarks at the Texas Capitol Menorah Lighting Ceremony this evening.

He will also be lighting the Shamash candle of the Texas Menorah in celebration of Hanukkah.

The event is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. on the South Lawn of the Texas State Capitol. FOX 7 Austin will carry the event live on Facebook and online.

