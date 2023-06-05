Austin airport making updates to help with passenger increase

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has been experiencing tremendous growth and officials say they've been breaking daily, yearly, monthly passenger volume records.

Officials with the airport say they're working to implement new systems and technology to make the passenger experience smoother. This includes adding more lanes, more TSA agents and new machines that will allow people to keep more things in their bags, like electronics and liquids, as they go through the security checkpoint.

With stronger X-ray technology, there will be fewer bag checks as well.

As for the hectic summer travel season, ABIA still suggests getting to the airport about 2.5 hours early for domestic flights and 3 hours early for international flights.

Sam Haynes, a public information officer with the airport, says there will be a 30,000 square foot renovation to the west side of the airport that will break ground this summer.

The new area is expected to open in 2026 and will include a public outdoor patio, a quiet room and meditation lounge, a children’s play area, a new restaurant and a new retail concept.