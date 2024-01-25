Former pediatric dentist gets 30 years for producing child sex abuse material
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A former pediatric dentist in San Antonio received three decades in prison for producing child sexual abuse material, or CSAM.
33-year-old Abiel Alejandro Saldivar was arrested on Jan. 21, 2022, and pleaded guilty on May 3, 2023.
According to court documents, Saldivar messaged numerous minors on social media and claimed he had nude images of them. He told them he would post the nude images if they did not engage in and record sexual activity for him.
Saldivar had been working as a local pediatric dentist at the time, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
In addition to 30 years in prison, he will have lifetime supervised release and has been ordered to pay $45,000 in restitution to his victims and $55,100 in special assessments for his role in producing CSAM.