Hays CISD employee charged for improper relationship with student

A Hays CISD employee has been arrested for an improper relationship with a student.

32-year-old Danielle Elizabeth Dunn has been charged with one count of improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony; and one count of child grooming, a third-degree felony.

Dunn turned herself in to the Hays County Jail on Thursday, Jan. 25, says the Kyle Police Department.

The charges come after Hays CISD received an allegation on Sunday, Jan. 21 that Dunn had been involved in an improper relationship with a 17-year-old student at Hays High School.

Dunn was employed as a paraprofessional clerk at the school, but was fired on Monday before she could return to work, says Hays CISD.

The district immediately reported the allegation to the Kyle Police Department as well as Child Protective Services.

Kyle police then began an "exhaustive" investigation and a warrant was issue for Dunn's arrest on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The district says that Dunn had been employed with them since the start of the school year on August 22 and had undergone an extensive fingerprint and active-monitoring background check and was cleared for employment.

Police are asking residents, parents or guardians that may have any additional information to please contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or, submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online, or by using the P3 Tips app.

Dunn is currently being held at the Hays County Jail. Online court records show a $5,000 bond for each count.