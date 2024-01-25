City of Austin employee arrested by FBI on embezzlement charges

The FBI says they arrested a City of Austin employee on a series of embezzlement charges.

DeAdra Johnson was booked last Friday. She's facing nine charges from her time as the executive director of the Killeen Housing Authority.

Johnson is accused of using thousands of dollars of federal funds for personal use, including paying for vehicle maintenance, rent and personal travel.

MORE STORIES

The City of Austin told our news partner KXXV they are aware of the situation, and added that Johnson is a project coordinator for Section 8 housing and does not handle money in her position.

They went on to confirm that Johnson has been employed by the City since August 2022, and she is currently still employed.

Johnson's bond was set at $25,000, which was paid, and she has since been released.