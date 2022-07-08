Absentee ballot drop boxes only in election offices: Wisconsin Supreme Court

article

Wisconsin’s conservative-controlled Supreme Court ruled Friday that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person, dealing a critical defeat to Democrats in the battleground state.

The court did not address the question of whether anyone other than the voter can return his or her own ballot by mail. Election officials and others had argued that drop boxes are a secure and convenient way for voters to return ballots.

The decision sets absentee ballot rules for the Aug. 9 primary and the fall election; Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers are seeking reelection in key races.

The court’s 4-3 ruling also has critical implications in the 2024 presidential race, in which Wisconsin will again be among a handful of battleground states. President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in 2020 by just under 21,000 votes, four years after Trump narrowly won the state by a similar margin.

The popularity of absentee voting exploded during the pandemic in 2020, with more than 40% of all voters casting mail ballots, a record high. At least 500 drop boxes were set up in more than 430 communities for the election that year, including more than a dozen each in Madison and Milwaukee — the state’s two most heavily Democratic cities.

After Trump lost the state, he and Republicans alleged that drop boxes facilitated cheating, even though they offered no evidence. Democrats, elections officials and some Republicans argued the boxes are secure.

The conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty sued in 2021. The state Supreme Court in February barred the use of drop boxes outside election clerk offices in the April election for local offices, such as mayor, city council and school board seats. The court ruled Friday on the question of whether to allow secure ballot boxes in places such as libraries and grocery stores.

State law is silent on drop boxes and the court said absentee ballots can be returned only to the clerk's office or a designated alternative site but that site cannot be an unstaffed drop box. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission had told local election officials the boxes can be placed at multiple locations and that ballots can be returned by people other than the voter, but put that on hold pending the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature have also tried to enact laws limiting the use of absentee ballots, but Evers has vetoed them.

Republicans have made similar moves since Trump’s defeat to tighten access to ballots in other battleground states. The restrictions especially target voting methods that have been rising in popularity, erecting hurdles to mail balloting and early voting that saw explosive growth during the pandemic.

The majority opinion was written by Justice Rebecca Bradley and she was joined by fellow conservative Justices Patience Roggensack, Brian Hagedorn and Chief Justice Annette Ziegler. The dissenting three liberal justices were Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky.

Reaction

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D)

"A basic but defining feature of our state and our country is the notion that politicians should not be able to abuse their power to prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots or cheat by changing the rules just because they didn’t like the outcome of the last election.



"At the very heart of our democracy is the fundamental right for every eligible voter to be able to cast their ballot—a right that’s far too important to be left to the whims of any politician or political party. We should be working every day to protect that fundamental right by making it as easy as possible for every eligible voter to vote in Wisconsin.



"Today’s decision is another in a long line of Wisconsin Republicans’ successes to make it harder for Wisconsinites to exercise their right to vote, to undermine our free, fair, and secure elections, and to threaten our democracy."

Tim Michels (Republican candidate for governor)

"I’m glad the court today sided with election integrity and affirmed our belief that unmanned drop boxes were illegal. However, to fully restore the integrity of Wisconsin’s elections, we must defeat Tony Evers. Once elected, I’ll work to pass and implement the Michels Election Integrity Blueprint, which will provide greater ballot security and uniformity so that every voter and every vote is treated and tabulated the same across Wisconsin."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

"No matter their politics, those who believe in democracy strive to ensure that every eligible voter can cast a ballot. With its ruling today, the Wisconsin Supreme Court is making it more difficult to vote. It’s a slap in the face of democracy itself. We know this decision will impact people with disabilities, seniors, people living in rural communities, people with limited means, few transport options, and inflexible work schedules, who are disproportionately young people and people of color.



"The court’s ruling makes it even more clear that our freedom to vote is under attack. Today’s decision means Wisconsin Democrats will redouble our efforts to make sure every eligible voter is able to cast a ballot. We persevered under these misguided restrictions in spring 2022, and we’re going to win again in November."

State Senator Van Wanggaard (R-Racine)

"Today is a victory for Democracy and the rule of law. The Wisconsin Elections Commission and clerks in Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha and elsewhere broke the law by allowing absentee voting drop boxes and ballot harvesting in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

"Today’s ruling also validates my complaint against the City of Racine for allowing ballot harvesting in the April 2022 election. The Wisconsin Elections Commission should immediately rule on my complaint and sanction the city of Racine for breaking election law. The fact is, Mayor Mason and Clerk Coolidge’s rationale for accepting harvested ballots (that the deliverer was an agent of the voter) has been expressly rejected by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

"Nothing is found in the statutes concerning absentee voting that indicates legislative disposition to permit the absentee ballot to be delivered by agent. Reading the election statutes in context and as a whole, we conclude an absentee ballot delivered in person under Wis. Stat. §6.87(4)(b)1. must be delivered personally by the voter. Unlike Wis. Stat. § 6.86, which allows the receipt of an absentee ballot through an agent under particular circumstances and subject to detailed procedures, no similar language authorizes voters not meeting the exceptions outlined under § 6.86 to cast a ballot through delivery by an agent. (Internal citations omitted.)

"Today’s ruling does not mean voters should not remain vigilant in monitoring the elections in August and November. On the contrary, it is more important than ever that citizens make sure our laws are followed to ensure fair elections."

Karyn Rotker, a senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Wisconsin

"The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to ban drop boxes and restrict ballot return assistance amounts to yet another senseless attack on our voting rights that will result in even greater disenfranchisement of eligible voters in our state. Drop boxes have proven to be an accessible, secure, and easy way for voters across the country to cast their ballots, and they have been widely used by people of all backgrounds and political affiliations without issue. In 2020, more voters returned their ballots at a drop box than ever before, helping spur record-breaking voter turnout in Wisconsin.

"The Court's elimination of in-person ballot return assistance means that friends or family members cannot even return a person's ballot to the clerk's office for them. This is devastating, especially to voters with disabilities and people who face other barriers to leaving their homes. Restricting ballot return assistance limits voter access for all Wisconsinites, but it’s outright disenfranchising for people who might be barred from election-day voting.

"This ruling is yet another loss for the voters of Wisconsin and another win for the elected officials who have long employed voter suppression tactics to erode our ability to vote, making Wisconsin increasingly anti-democratic.

"While today’s announcement unfortunately means that Wisconsin voters will have fewer options available for voting, we strongly encourage those who are eligible to still vote in the upcoming election this August. You can start getting ready now by making sure you’re registered to vote, requesting an absentee ballot, finding your polling place, and getting informed about the candidates on your ballot. You can also get involved by volunteering to be a poll worker."

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Paul Farrow

"Today’s ruling is a massive victory for election integrity. Democrats have long abused the practice of ballot harvesting, which undermines voter confidence by interfering with the appropriate chain of custody of ballots – but with today’s decision, they’ll be forced into a fair fight that holds them accountable for their record."

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

"In 2020, Milwaukee successfully used drop box locations at alternate voting sites to allow residents to cast their ballots safely and securely during a global pandemic. Even in a public health crisis, residents deserve access to the ballot box and the right of every eligible voter to cast their vote must be protected. Today, the Wisconsin Supreme Court undermined that central tenant of our democracy by making it harder for residents to exercise their right to vote. This ruling continues a disgusting tradition of attacking the voting rights of people who’ve historically been kept out of the voting booth due to intimidation, violence, and racial discrimination in voting laws. Furthermore, it reduces options to cast a ballot for residents with disabilities and mobility issues who cannot personally mail a ballot or visit their clerk’s office.

"Today’s ruling is an affront to Milwaukee County’s mission and vision to achieve race and health equity. When residents can’t have their voices heard they can’t hold their leaders accountable and make sure their government is meeting their needs. Now, more than ever, state leaders should be working to expand voting access and making it easy for every eligible voter to participate if they choose. As a believer in safe, secure, free, and fair elections I will never stop fighting to increase access to the ballot box and strengthening our democracy."

WILL President and General Counsel Rick Esenberg

"This decision provides substantial clarity on the legal status of absentee ballot drop boxes and ballot harvesting. While the question of whether an agent may mail an absentee ballot remains open, Wisconsin voters can have confidence that state law, not guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission, has the final word on how Wisconsin elections are conducted."

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson

"This unfortunate and erroneous decision from the Wisconsin Supreme Court today impedes democracy, but my office will work closely with municipalities to ensure as much access to the polls as possible, within the limits of the law," said Milwaukee County Clerk George L. Christenson. "Drop boxes have been widely utilized across our country for years. They are monitored, secure, and provide citizens a way to cast their ballot safely."