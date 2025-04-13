ACC hosts story time for 'Month of the Military Child'

The Brief April is recognized as the Month of the Military Child. To celebrate that, Austin Community College hosted a special book reading on heroes in the making. During the event, Admiral McRaven read from his newest New York Times bestselling children’s book, "Be a Hero with Skipper the Seal," co-authored with his daughter, Kelly Marie McRaven. The event was dedicated to honoring the contributions of children in military families, while providing them with support.



April is recognized as the Month of the Military Child. To celebrate that, Austin Community College hosted a special book reading on heroes in the making.

The event was supported by Austin PBS, ACC Trustee Nan McRaven, and her brother, retired Admiral William H. McRaven, during Military Children’s Month.

Be a Hero with Skipper the Seal

Big picture view:

During the event, Admiral McRaven read from his newest New York Times bestselling children’s book, "Be a Hero with Skipper the Seal," co-authored with his daughter, Kelly Marie McRaven. The story follows Skipper, an adventurous young seal who learns valuable lessons in courage, leadership, and perseverance—qualities that inspire military children and families alike.

The event was dedicated to honoring the contributions of children in military families, while providing them with support.

What they're saying:

"We have great appreciation for what the military has done, the sacrifice of the families. And in the opportunity to give back to the military community and military families, military children in particular, is very important to us," said Admiral McRaven.