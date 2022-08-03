Three ACC students selected for NASA scholars program

Three Austin Community College District students will participate in the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars (NCAS) Virtual Experience.

The week-long program runs from Wednesday, August 3, through Tuesday, August 9.

ACC students Connor Jackson, Richard Carr, and Amber Traylon will be three of hundreds of students to participate, says ACC. Students were selected based on the successful completion of a five-week online NCAS course.

During the program, NCAS gives community college STEM students an authentic NASA experience and encourages them to finish an associate degree or transfer to a four-year university to pursue a NASA-related field.

RELATED COVERAGE

Students form teams and design a mission to explore the Moon or Mars. Each student participates in a design team, fulfills a team role, manages a budget, and develops communication and outreach strategies, according to ACC. Team design winners will be announced on Thursday, August 18.

Students also attend events hosted by NASA subject-matter experts, receive information on how to apply for NASA internships, and virtually tour NASA’s unique facilities during the event, says ACC.