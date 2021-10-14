Access to Comal River, Guadalupe River closed due to heavy rain

The City of New Braunfels has temporarily closed the access points to both the Comal River and the Guadalupe River. The access points within the city limits are being closed due to the heavy rain in the area.

Heavy rains have caused an increased flow of water in both of the rivers.

The Comal River has the current river flow, as of the city's latest press release, measuring 3680cfs, with poor water clarity, swift-moving water, and debris.

The heavy rains have also caused an increased flow of the Guadalupe River. It has the current river flow, as of the city's latest press release, measuring 5740cfs with poor water clarity, swift-moving water, and debris.

City officials will reevaluate river conditions on Friday, October 15 to determine when river recreation can resume. Any additional thunderstorms and other weather factors will play a role in future decisions made by city officials, according to a press release from the city.

Drivers are reminded to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN whenever you see water over a roadway, and never drive around barricades.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter