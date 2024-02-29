Access to free Austin Public Library cards to be expanded

People who live outside of the Austin area can now get a free public library card.

The Austin City Council approved an ordinance changing the fees for people who live in "limited purpose" and "extra-territorial jurisdictions."

The city is getting rid of the non-resident fee and making library cards free.

People who live in surrounding areas were originally paying a non-resident car fee of up to $120 a year.

"We are very pleased that Council has adopted this change, and that more individuals will be able to access our incredible collection, free of charge," stated Austin Public Library Director Roosevelt Weeks. "With the significant population growth over recent years on the edges of our city’s limits, as well as the cost of living driving many longtime residents out of the city center, a non-resident fee becomes an economic barrier for many in the community we serve. Austin Public Library is always looking at ways to lift barriers to access."

The change goes into effect on March 11, 2024.

