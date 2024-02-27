Austin Light Rail project: Residents review plans, provide feedback at open house

Project Connect, Austin's multi-billion dollar light rail project, is now in the 45-day public input process. Residents had the opportunity to give feedback on future light rail stations and design options.

Display to display residents made their way around the room reviewing plans for the Austin Light Rail project.

"We kicked off our process in mid-January. We have been hosting a series of meetings, really throughout February," says Austin Transit Partnership Planning Community and federal programs Executive V.P. Jennifer Pyne.

Dozens of residents showed up to provide feedback at Twin Oaks Library in South Austin on Tuesday afternoon.

"I think it officially started a minute ago and there is already a pretty great turnout," says Nikolai Tangdit, who lives in South Austin.

"We’ve had great attendance, actually, several hundred people total so far at the 3 meetings we have had in person, plus a virtual open house last week," says Pyne.

Clipboards with comment forms were passed out upon arrival as many were able to take a look at the possible location and design options for 15 light rail stations.

"What we are expecting today is really for more folks in the neighborhood around here to come and learn what is going on, hear what they think about it, what their concerns are, what they are excited about," says Pyne.

Residents gave feedback on what they were in favor of.

"I like that they are getting rid of the Travis Heights station and adding a station downtown instead. I feel like that is probably going to get more use," says Tangdit.

Residents also gave feedback on what they were not in favor of.

"I saw that there were plans to build a pedestrian way in the middle of Riverside. I feel like that would kind of just be uncomfortable, so I thought I had better put in my input of what I think about that," says Tangdit.

According to Austin Transit Partnership, each of the stations are located half of a mile to a mile apart, over a span of 9.8 miles.