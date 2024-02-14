Accused fentanyl dealer charged with murder in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - Williamson County has filed their first murder charge in a fentanyl-related death.
Marek Dillard, 40, is accused of killing Remington Allison by way of fentanyl-poisoning.
Leander police said in September 2023, Dillard sold the pills to Allison who was attempting to illegally obtain prescription medication.
According to the arrest affidavit, Allison died one day after his transaction with Dillard.
Police said tests of the counterfeit pills sold to the victim revealed they contained fentanyl.