ACL Music Festival 2026: Who's performing this year?

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The Brief Austin City Limits Music Festival releases lineup for 2026 Headliners include Charli XCX, Rufus du Sol, Twenty One Pilots Weekend One is October 2-4 and Weekend Two is October 9-11



The lineup for the Austin City Limits Music Festival is out.

Who is performing at ACL this year?

Timeline:

ACL is celebrating its 25th anniversary with some big acts in Zilker Park.

Headliners for this year's festival include Charli XCX, Rufus du Sol, Twenty One Pilots, Lorde, Skrillex, Kings of Leon and The XX.

Other artists include Turnstile, Labrinth, Lola Young, Geese, Young Miko, Bleachers, Sofi Tukker, Parcels and The War on Drugs.

Weekend One exclusive acts include Srillex, Brandon Flowers, Cannons, Stella Lefty while Weekend Two exclusive acts include Kings of Leon, Bella Kay, Houndmouth and Natasha Bedingfield.

Local artists in the lineup include Calder Allen, Dj Cassandra, Asleep at the Wheel and The Moriah Sisters.

Weekend One will be October 2-4 and Weekend Two is October 10-12.

What you can do:

Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. CT today (May 5).

The full lineup and more details on tickets can be found here.