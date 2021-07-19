ACL Radio’s Blues on the Green concert series returns to Zilker Park

Austin’s favorite summer tradition is back for its 30th season!

The popular free concert series has four dates this year: Tue. July 27th, Wed. July 28th, Tue. August 10th, and Wed. August 11th. ACL Radio has condensed the series' usual routine of spreading the shows across four Wednesdays from May to August. The schedule was a result of ACL Radio waiting until July for lower COVID-19 risks after the series went virtual last year during the pandemic.

The series kicks off with an event billed as "Gary Clark Jr.'s Handpicked Homegrown All-Star Revue!" featuring Jackie Venson, Blackillac, Peterson Brothers Band, Kydd Jones, Suzanne Santo, Eve Monsees, and Jimmie Vaughan.

This will be a full show with no opener, according to the ACL Radio website.

The music starts at 8 p.m. and the night of music is both family and pet-friendly.

