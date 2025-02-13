Action Pawn structure fire in North Austin

The Brief Austin Fire Department working on North Austin structure fire Fire is at Action Pawn shop off I-35 northbound and Rundberg Lane



The Austin Fire Department is working on a structure fire in North Austin that's also causing traffic delays.

The backstory:

AFD is batting the fire at Action Pawn shop which is a single story building located off of I-35 northbound and Rundberg Lane.

Heavy fire has burning throughout the structure all morning.

Two more engines have arrived due to hydrant issues, along with two ladder trucks assisting crew members to keep fire from spreading.

What's next:

The scene remains active and officials have closed off the area and the shopping plaza.

Wind is slowing down progress.

People are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.