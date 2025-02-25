Active-duty Fort Cavazos soldier killed in Killeen shooting

The Brief An active-duty Fort Cavazos soldier was killed in a deadly shooting in Killeen Police said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds The victim's husband was later found at Fort Cavazos and was arrested



An active-duty Fort Cavazos soldier was killed in a deadly shooting in Killeen.

What we know:

Killeen police said on Friday, Feb. 21, around 7:16 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 3300 block of Lakecrest Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was later identified as Esther Gitau, an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Cavazos.

Two children were found inside the home, unaware of what had happened. They were safe, police said.

Gitau's husband, 42-year-old John Mwangi, was found and arrested at Fort Cavazos. He is currently in the Killeen City Jail.

Detectives believe this was a domestic violence-related incident.