Active-duty Fort Cavazos soldier killed in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas - An active-duty Fort Cavazos soldier was killed in a deadly shooting in Killeen.
What we know:
Killeen police said on Friday, Feb. 21, around 7:16 p.m., officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 3300 block of Lakecrest Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was later identified as Esther Gitau, an active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Cavazos.
Two children were found inside the home, unaware of what had happened. They were safe, police said.
Gitau's husband, 42-year-old John Mwangi, was found and arrested at Fort Cavazos. He is currently in the Killeen City Jail.
Detectives believe this was a domestic violence-related incident.
The Source: Information from the Killeen Police Department