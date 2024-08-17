Shooting incidents at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, no injuries reported

Security at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland returned fire on at least one shooter who reportedly fired at the main gate of the Chapman Training Annex.

The San Antonio Police Department says the incident began at around 2:15 a.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at security.

Security says they heard several shots fired as well as the fired shots going past them.

More armed guards were added as a precaution at the Chapman Training Annex gate as a precaution.

Photo of Joint Base San Antonio courtesy the Joint Base San Antonio Facebook page.

At around 5 a.m., San Antonio PD says that a sedan stopped on Median Base Road, east of the main entrance gate, and shots were fired at security again.

Multiple security personnel returned fire at the suspect vehicle.

San Antonio PD says that evidence located during its investigation shows shots were fired from the suspect vehicle's location.

No one was hurt, and the gate was shut down for a few hours.